Kajol Turns 48: Award-winning Movies of the Actress You Should Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAJOL: Kajol turns 48 today. She has delivered some phenomenal performances during her 30-year reign in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the 1992 film, ‘Bekhudi’ and has raged in the film industry ever since. Kajol’s first commercial success was in 1993 with the film Baazigar (1993) followed by Yeh Dillagi (1994). Kajol’s incredible onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan delivered several blockbusters over the years.

She has also received awards for her performance in Fanaa (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2010). She was honoured with Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2011. On the occasion of Kajol’s birthday, here is a look back at 5 of her ground-breaking movies.

Dushman

Kajol aced this Tanuja Chandra film where she played double role – Sonia and Naina. The peaceful lives of the twins are thrown apart after a rapist, kills one of them. Kajol rightly justified this tale of revenge and love for a sister with her fleek expressions and wonderful acting. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Cast opposite the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol made this film one of her own. The romantic comedy is widely loved by the audiences to date and Kajol is remembered for her adorable and bubbly character, Simran who fell for the mischievous Rahul, aka Shah Rukh Khan. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is another great work of Kajol. This classic story stays in our hearts rent-free. Both Kajol and Shah Rukh’s chemistry has been well-appreciated by viewers with Kajol’s funky look in the film, becoming a trendsetter back then. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’ was one of his best family dramas. Kajol’s super-fun and cheerful acting skills managed to bring a smile to the face of the viewers. The strong bond between a family and love for one another even in the most difficult times were portrayed brilliantly in the film. Fanaa

If there is another masterpiece delivered by Kajol, it has to be director Kunal Kohli’s ‘Fanaa’. The complexity of emotions – love and patriotism – were highlighted extraordinarily by Kajol in this romantic drama.

