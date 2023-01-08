Kajol Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Nysa, Netizens Troll Latter, Say 'Poo Bani Parvati'

Bollywood actress Kajol was recently seen visiting the Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings. She was accompanied by her daughter Nysa Devgan. The mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in ethics as they entered the temple. Nysa was seen wearing an all-white ethnic outfit, while Kajol looked gorgeous in a floral-printed kurta with white pants. The Salaam Venky actress also posed for the paparazzi before leaving.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

However, as soon as the video was uploaded netizens took to the comment section to troll Nysa. Social media users took a dig at her for wearing full clothes. One user wrote, “Face dekh ke lagta hai ki pure kapde pehne ka pasand nai hai" while another user wrote, “Om my God aaj full kapdo me." Another comment read, “Poo bani parvati !"

Nysa has been making the headlines lately for her frequent outings with her friends. She was seen partying with her close friend Orhan on New Year and her gorgeous photos sent the internet into a frenzy. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a black plunging dress which she teamed with high heels.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in the public eye. During a promotional interview for Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about the same. The doting mother stated that trolling has become a strange part of social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous,” Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled”.

