Kajol Watches Husband Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Calls it an 'Awesome High'

Kajol is having a theatre experience for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic stuck the country in March, last year. The actress shared a snippet of her personal life on her Instagram profile and it is reminding us of the last time we went to a theatre to watch a film. However, Kajol’s experience of watching the film is special for more reasons than one - this is the first film of husband Ajay Devgn to release post the pandemic. In the video which is playing a scene from Ajay’s upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the actor can be seen running on a war-like ground with fire in the backdrop. With his uniform and face smudged with ashes, Ajay looks every bit of his character in the film.

Accompanying the video, Kajol also shared a heartwarming note, thanking the army and the air force for keeping the country safe, in spite of being unsafe and throwing themselves at danger. “What an awesome high. Reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.” She also reminded the audience that the film will release on an OTT platform in the evening, today. Take a look at the video shared by Kajol, here:

Kajol also shared multiple snippets from the film on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Aerial battles, like never seen before on screen.”

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik, shared his experience of shooting the film in an Instagram reel. He spoke of the realisations that he encountered while playing his character - that it is always multiple heroes who come together in saving the nation. Take a look at his video here:

Bhuj: The Pride Of India, besides Ajay Devgn, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film was slated for a theatrical release last year on the Independence day weekend but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here