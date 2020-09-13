Kajol Wishes Son Yug on 10th Birthday with a Splash

Actor Kajol, whose social media is filled with adorable pictures and videos with her family, wished her son Yug on his 10th birthday with a special post. She shared a slow-motion rewind video of Yug making a splash in a swimming pool.

Kajol also quoted her son. She wrote, "I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan

Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say."

Take a look below:

Recently Kajol posted a throwback picture from the sets of her film Hameshaa that clocked 23 years since its release. The picture also featured Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Pancholi, who played lead roles in the film. Kajol wrote, "#Throwback to 23 Years ago, filming 'Humeshaa.'"

Take a look below:

Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn tied the knot on February 24, 1999. They are also parents to 17-year-old Nysa Devgn.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, along with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar. Based on the Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, the film was muched loved by the audience. It is the highest grossing film of 2020.