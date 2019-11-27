Kajol's Witty Response to Fan Asking if She Would've Married Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, Bollywood actress Kajol did a "Ask Me Anything Session" on her Instagram handle. While the discussion had interesting questions about Shah Rukh Khan, one fan asked is she would choose to marry SRK instead if she hadn't met her husband Ajay Devgn.

While fans showered her with love and appreciation even in the Q and A session, many were curious about the Baazigar actor, who is Kajol's close friend. But the actress too had a witty reply to it and she said, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing?"

Another asked who would she prefer as a co-actor between Ajay and SRK. Kajol had yet another comeback and said, “Depends on the situation.”

Kajol described the bond between her and SRK as “Friends For Life” and called the actor “Iconic.”

Kajol and Shah Rukh are considered to be one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. The duo have time and again given some hits and are hailed for their on screen chemistry. With giving movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayengey, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, etc., fans even say that the two are made for each other, even in real life. One fan inquired if they have another movie coming up anytime soon and Kajol replied, “Ask SRK’.

However, both the actors are happily married. While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been dating since their college days, Kajol married her ‘first crush’ Ajay Devgn after dating him for 5 years before tying the knot in 1999.

Kajol will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a periodical drama costarring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.