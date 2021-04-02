Kajol's Birthday Wish For Ajay Devgn is Heartwarming

Actress Kajol has shared a heartfelt post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, on his 52nd birthday on Friday.

Kajol posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram. In the image, Ajay is seen holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.

“Tried getting a selfie but the only ‘selfie’ I could manage was his ‘self’ with another camera… doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday… today and always," Kajol wrote.

On the work front, Ajay and Kajol have appeared in many films together They were last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Kajol also starred in Ajay’s production venture Tribhanga. Also starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, the film was Renuka Shahane’s directorial debut.

Kajol began dating Ajay in 1994 while shooting Gundaraj. The two married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and seven years later Kajol gave birth to son Yug in 2010.