Kajol's Birthday Wish for Baby Sister Tanishaa Mukerji is Sibling Nostalgia

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is celebrating her 42nd birthday on March 3. To make her dear sister feel special, Kajol took to Instagram to post an adorable image from the past.

Sharing the time-worn photo, Kajol wrote, “Hey You. Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world. #Devi @tanishaamukerji (sic).”

“Thank u my darling! I love u too much!” Tanishaa replied to the post.

The Neal 'n' Nikki actress rang in her special day in presence of her family and close friends. Tanishaa jetted off to Thailand to usher her birthday celebrations and was seen having a gala time with her gang. Tanishaa shared a series of pics from her birthday gig. One of the snaps shows her mom, veteran actress Tanuja, being an absolute sport, dressed in a swimming costume before heading for the pool.

Many friends and fans took to the comments section of the post to wish the actress. While Amrita Arora wrote, “Happppy happy birthday,” Mahhi Vij commented, “Happy happy birthday from me tara (sic).”

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Kajol’s first digital project, Devi was released on March 2. The short film is helmed by debutante director Priyanka Banerjee and flaunts an ensemble star cast of nine bold and resilient women – Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama.

