News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Kajol's Digital Debut 'Tribhanga' To Premiere On Netflix On January 15
1-MIN READ

Kajol's Digital Debut 'Tribhanga' To Premiere On Netflix On January 15

Kajol's Digital Debut 'Tribhanga' To Premiere On Netflix On January 15

Actress Kajol will be making her OTT debut with Tribhanga, a film directed by Renuka Shahane and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Actor Kajol’s maiden digital project Tribhanga is set to release on streaming platform Netflix on January 15. The multi-generational story, directed by actor Renuka Shahane is backed by Kajol’s husband, actor-producer Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

“Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix,” Kajol wrote on Twitter. The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is described as a heartwarming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

Tribhanga is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations. Set in Mumbai, it weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day. The film also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in last year's historical action blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...