Kajol's Epic Reply When Karan Johar Asked Her About Shah Rukh's Son Aryan Eloping With Nysa

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25 today and the internet cannot keep calm. From the lead pair of the classic Bollywood movie to its ever-loyal fans, the silver jubilee of this evergreen entertaining film seems like a festival.

It is a well-known fact that Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have unquestionable on-screen chemistry, and the secret behind that could be their jovial friendship. The proof of this is an old clipping from Koffee with Karan show when Kajol had an epic response to director Karan Johar’s question and was supported by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

The episode, which aired in 2007, had the star cast of Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, including SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji on the show. It was in the rapid-fire round of the show when Johar asked Kajol what her reaction would be if ten years later, her daughter Nysa and Shah Rukh’s son Aryan eloped together.

Replying to the question, Kajol said, “I would say, ‘Dilwale Dulhe le Jayenge’.” The guests obviously found the answer quite amusing. As Kajol turned for a high-five towards her co-star, SRK looked at her with a confused look. The actor said, “I did not understand the answer.” He added, “I am scared if she gets related to me.”

The superhit Bollywood on-screen couple continues to boast a massive fan-following even after 25 years since the movie released. To mark the occasion, both Shah Rukh and Kajol have changed their Twitter user names to their DDLJ character names of Raj Malhotra and Simran, respectively.