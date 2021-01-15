Kajol’s Father was Against Her Marriage at 24, Mother Tanuja Mukherjee Supported Daughter's Decision

Actress Kajol is a renowned name in the film industry. She is not only known for her phenomenal acting skills but is also quite popular for putting her thoughts across without mincing words. Her love life with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is well-known to everyone. However, not many know the fact that her father Shomu Mukherjee was not in favour of Kajol’s decision to tie the knot at the age of 24.

A report published in The Times Of Indiastates that Shomu wanted his daughter to work more before getting married. However, her mother and actress Tanuja was in support of her decision. In the interview, Kajol stressed upon how Tanuja asked her to not listen to anyone and only follow her gut feeling. As a result, the actress ended up tying the knot with Ajay when she was just 24 years old. This year, the couple will complete 22 years of togetherness. They got married on February 22, 1999. The couple have been blessed with two children, Nysa and Yug.

Currently, Kajol is in Singapore with her daughter Nysa as she is perusing higher studies there. Ajay, on the other hand, is in Mumbai and is taking care of his son Yug.

On the work front, Kajol and Ajay were seen together in a film titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie written and directed by Om Raut was based on attempts of a 17th century warrior who tried and eventually reclaimed the Kondhana Fort that has been captured by the then Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb.

Apart from that, Kajol will be seen in a Netflix movie titled Tribhanga, which releases today. In the film, she plays the titular role. Other people featuring in the film are Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, Kunal Roy Kapur and Manav Gohil, among others. Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, the movie revolves around a dysfunctional family of three women and their varied unconventional choices. The name Tribhanga has been derived from a classical dance pose that is imperfect yet beautiful.