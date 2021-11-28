Kajol's Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive for Covid 19

Bollywood actress Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukherji tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, November 27, and is currently isolating herself. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Hey everyone I’ve been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

The actress had resumed work amid the pandemic and will be seen in Code Name Abdul next.

Earlier this year, Tanishaa had opened up about the decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 39 and her constant comparison with mother, veteran actress Tanuja and sister Kajol. The actress revealed that she wanted to freeze her eggs when she was 33-years-old, however, her doctor advised her against it at such an early age.

Talking about her move to ETimes, she said motherhood is a personal choice, and it is alright for women to not have children. In case anyone cannot have children, they should adopt those who are struggling for a better life, she added.

Meanwhile, a video of Tanishaa and Kajol went viral during Durga Puja where the Bollywood siblings were seen getting involved in a playful argument. Their mother, veteran actress Tanuja then asks them to be quiet with a loud shush. The three of them then smile and pose for the camera.

In the video shared on Reddit, Kajol can be seen fixing her saree and then Tanishaa says something inaudible to her. Kajol then loudly says “Just stop, you’re not getting any brownie points." Kajol then tells her to “Shut up." Tanuja can then be seen loudly shushing her daughters. Kajol and Tanishaa can then be seen smiling and posing

