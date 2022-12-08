Kajol's Tips to Daughter Nysa and Son Yug About Trolling is the Best Advice Ever, Find Out Why

While Kajol is a talented and celebrated actress, she is also a doting mother to daughter Nysa and son Yug. Star kids often receive the blunt end of social media trolling especially from the section of netizens who resent the notion of nepotism altogether. Nysa Devgn has also been a victim of such vicious attacks. Now, Kajol has revealed her mantra of explaining the nitty-gritties of trolling to Nysa and Yug.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared that trolling is inevitable and it comes at the cost of being popular. She stated, “You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that."

Only a few days back, during the promotional event for her upcoming film Salaam Venky, Kajol spoke about trolling in great detail. As quoted by ETimes, she had said, “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled. I will be stupid, and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously. I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hai jo sochte hai ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has collaborated with Revathi for Salaam Venky which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, December 9.

