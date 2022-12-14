Kakkipada Release Date Announced During FIFA World Cup 2022 Match; Know Details

On December 18, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have its final game and then it will once again go away for four years. The football tournament is surely going to be remembered by football aficionados for its thrilling matches and phenomenal performances by various players. Recently, the makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Kakkipada made headlines after they announced its release date during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match.

It was revealed that Kakkipada will hit the big screen on the occasion of Christmas 2022. And if you feel that’s it, then wait until you know about the unique way devised by the makers to promote their project. The crew of Kakkipada attended the England-France quarter-final match, which was held at Al Bait Stadium in Qatar. They did push-ups before finally announcing the release date of the Malayalam film.

Backed by Sheji Valiyakath, Kakkipada is directed by Shebi Chowghat. Starring Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Appani Sarath in the lead roles, the film’s plot revolves around the life of eight policemen. These cops are entrusted with the task of bringing a suspect safely to testify in court. Kakkipada will also shed light on the mental trauma faced by policemen and security personnel while performing their duties. According to reports, this Shebi Chowghat is not going to be like any other routine investigation thriller. It will focus on every aspect related to the investigation of a crime in detail.

Apart from Niranj and Appani, Kakkipada also boasts of a stellar star cast, including Sujith Shankar, Manikandan R Achari, James Eliya, Sajimon Parayil, Vinod Sak, Surya Anil, Pradeep, Shibulaban, and Mala Parvathy in key roles. With music composed by Jassy Gift, the film’s cinematography has been handled by Prashant Krishna.

Apart from promoting the film at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, team Kakkipada also promoted the film on Radio Suno, a Malayalam radio station in Qatar. A few days ago, Sheji shared a post on Instagram thanking RJ Ameer Ali Paruvally for his “enormous support” for launching the film’s audio overseas.

Kakkipada is slated to hit the theatres on December 23.

