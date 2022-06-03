Kalaiyarasan’s Titanic – Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum To Release On June 24

Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan’s Titanic – Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum is set to hit the theatres. The makers of Titanic – Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum have announced that the film will have a theatrical release on June 24. Earlier, it was reported that the film will hit the screens on May 6.

Debutant director M Janakiraman has helmed the movie. Janakiraman has assisted directors like Bala, Sudha Kongara and Balaji Mohan in the past. Apart from Kalaiyarasan, Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Anandhi, Varma Ramaswamy and Ashna Zaveri. Titanic – Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum also features Kaali Venkat and Jangiri Madhumitha in supporting roles.

Titanic – Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum is a romantic comedy and its story transpires in Chennai, Kodaikanal and Bengaluru. The film features a folk number titled ‘Gokka Makka’ which has been sung by STR.

Earlier there were reports that Titanic – Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum will be directly released on an OTT platform. Therefore, fans of Kalaiyarasan are relived that they will be able to see their hero on the big screen.

The movie is said to be a laugh riot and is produced by CV Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainment. CV Kumar had earlier bankrolled Nalan Kumarasamy’s Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian

Earlier this year, Kalaiyarasan was seen in Kuthiraivaal. The movie has been directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder. Although it got mixed reviews from the critics, Kalaiyarasan’s performance was hailed by the audience. Kuthiraivaal’s premise revolves around a man who wakes up and realizes that he has a horsetail attached to him. Kuthiraivaal starred Anjali Patil opposite Kalaiyarasan in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.