Kalank Actors Can't Stop Laughing As Alia Bhatt Calls Varun Dhawan 'Ranbir'; Watch Video
As their relationship is only growing stronger by the day, it seems Alia Bhatt is seeing Ranbir Kapoor everywhere.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are fan favourites and thankfully, Bollywood's cutest couple continues to be in the news for all the right reasons. The term #RelationshipGoals gets thrown around a ton, but with Alia and Ranbir or Ralia as their fan call them, the status is real.
As their relationship is only growing stronger by the day, it seems Alia is seeing the Sanju actor everywhere and which is probably why she referred her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan as Ranbir.
During a promotional interview for their upcoming period drama, Varun was pulling Alia's leg when a visibly irritable actress accidentally called him by Ranbir's name, before quickly realising that he was not Ranbir.
Alia's co-stars from Kalank-- Varun, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur-- erupted in laughter after watching the actress' reaction. Watch the video here:
Alia and Ranbir are all set to co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019.
Recently at an awards show, while receiving Best Actress trophy for Raazi, Alia declared her love for Ranbir in her acceptance speech. She said, "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you."
Likewise, when Ranbir was announced Best Actor, he kissed Alia before walking up to the stage to receive his award.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
