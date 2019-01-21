LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Kalank: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Post, New Photos from Set As She Wraps the Shoot

Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' with a heartfelt post on her Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalank: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Post, New Photos from Set As She Wraps the Shoot
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Days after penning a special post for her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of Abhishek Varman-directed movie with a new picture on her Instagram.

The photo, shared by Alia, features herself with Aditya Roy Kapur and director Abhishek Varman. Describing her journey of the film, Alia wrote, "KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Cant wait for you guys to see the visuals." (sic)



Varun, who debuted in Bollywood alongside Alia in Student Of The Year in 2012 and later co-starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, completed the shoot of the film on Friday. Sharing a picture with Alia, he wrote, “Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It’s my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I’m proud of her lol. She knws she’s my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don’t let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi, sona, madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank.” (sic)



Produced by Karan Johar, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram