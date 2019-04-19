English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank Box Office Day 2: Varun-Alia Film's Revenue Drops to Half, Earns Rs 10 Crore
After a massive opening on Wednesday, Kalank's box office collections dropped by 50% on Day 2.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Kalank became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1. Unfortunately, Day 2 wasn't in favour of the movie, as collections dipped by 50%. The film earned Rs 10-10.50 crore nett on the second day, according to Box Office India.
Releasing on Wednesday, the film tried to cash in on the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, which might have been the reason behind the good numbers on Day 1. Thursday being a working day could have led to the dip in revenue. Kalank released on a Wednesday instead of Friday to make the most of the extended week.
In two days, the business of the film is around 31 crore nett approximately. The drop is bigger than expected, but it has been seen in the past that films released midweek have picked up over the weekend. The film is expected to see a jump in its Day 3 collections, owing to the Good Friday holiday.
Besides being the biggest opener of 2019, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing.
While critics have appreciated Varun and Alia's performances in the film, it has majorly been panned for being lengthy and unrealistic. CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand called it too 'designed', leaving very little room for the characters to breathe.
Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, and is directed by Abhishek Varman.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Releasing on Wednesday, the film tried to cash in on the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, which might have been the reason behind the good numbers on Day 1. Thursday being a working day could have led to the dip in revenue. Kalank released on a Wednesday instead of Friday to make the most of the extended week.
In two days, the business of the film is around 31 crore nett approximately. The drop is bigger than expected, but it has been seen in the past that films released midweek have picked up over the weekend. The film is expected to see a jump in its Day 3 collections, owing to the Good Friday holiday.
Besides being the biggest opener of 2019, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing.
While critics have appreciated Varun and Alia's performances in the film, it has majorly been panned for being lengthy and unrealistic. CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand called it too 'designed', leaving very little room for the characters to breathe.
Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, and is directed by Abhishek Varman.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- When Gully Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Went to His Stalker’s House for Dinner
- PUBG, Fortnite Now Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects on The Health, Culture And Security
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results