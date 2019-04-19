Kalank Box Office Day 2: Varun-Alia Film's Revenue Drops to Half, Earns Rs 10 Crore

Kalank became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1. Unfortunately, Day 2 wasn't in favour of the movie, as collections dipped by 50%. The film earned Rs 10-10.50 crore nett on the second day, according to Box Office India.Releasing on Wednesday, the film tried to cash in on the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, which might have been the reason behind the good numbers on Day 1. Thursday being a working day could have led to the dip in revenue. Kalank released on a Wednesday instead of Friday to make the most of the extended week.In two days, the business of the film is around 31 crore nett approximately. The drop is bigger than expected, but it has been seen in the past that films released midweek have picked up over the weekend. The film is expected to see a jump in its Day 3 collections, owing to the Good Friday holiday.Besides being the biggest opener of 2019, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing.While critics have appreciated Varun and Alia's performances in the film, it has majorly been panned for being lengthy and unrealistic. CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand called it too 'designed', leaving very little room for the characters to breathe.Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, and is directed by Abhishek Varman.