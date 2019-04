Kalank Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 50 Crore in 4 Days

#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]...

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Day 3: $ 1.2 mn

Key markets...

USA+Canada: $ 950k

UK: £ 379k

UAE+GCC: $ 715k

Australia: A$ 421k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

After making it big at the ticket window on its opening day, Karan Johar's period drama Kalank failed to pull the audience to the theatre on Saturday, as collections dipped by 50% from Wednesday.Kalank became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1. Unfortunately, Day 2 wasn't in favour of the movie, as collections dipped by 50%. The film earned Rs 9.25 crore nett on Saturday to takes its four day haul to 51.50 crore nett, reports Box Office India.As estimated, the five day weekend should be around 60-61 crore nett. Kalank became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1. Releasing on Wednesday, the film tried to cash in on the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, which might have been the reason behind the good numbers on Day 1.Besides being the biggest opener of 2019, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing. Their last film together, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, collected Rs 12.25 crore on the first day of the release.Meanwhile, the film is going strong internationally. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share box office figures. He wrote, "#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]... Day 1: $ 740k Day 2: $ 910k Day 3: $ 1.2 mn Key markets... USA+Canada: $ 950k UK: £ 379k UAE+GCC: $ 715k Australia: A$ 421k"While critics have appreciated Varun and Alia's performances in the film, it has majorly been panned for being lengthy and unrealistic. News18's Rajeev Masand called it too 'designed', leaving very little room for the characters to breathe.Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, and is directed by Abhishek Varman.Follow @news18movies for more