'Kalank' First Look: See Alia Bhatt's Regal Avatar in Her First Period Drama

The other teaser posters of #WomenofKalank -- Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha, are likely to drop today.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
Image: Karan Johar/Instagram
After releasing three character posters yesterday, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur as the #MenofKalank, on International Women's Day, Karan Johar has unveiled another character poster featuring Alia Bhatt as Roop. The other teaser posters of #WomenofKalank -- Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha, are likely to follow today.

Giving a brief character description of Roop, Karan wrote, "To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop! @aliaabhatt #WomenOfKalank #Kalank@duttsanjay @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson."



Going by Karan's description of the character, Roop is better loved from a distance, as whoever dares to come near her, is sure to get hurt. We can see Alia in a royal avatar, something that she has not portrayed on screen yet. Describing Alia's character on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "Free, bound only by love."



There is still much mystery surrounding the film and the only details that are available relate to the fact that it a period drama. But as posters are releasing there are a few things that can be collated from them. Sanjay Dutt plays an old patriarch, Balraj Chaudhry, a relative to Aditya Roy Kapur's Dev Chaudhry.

During a recent fan interaction, when a fan asked Varun to release the film’s trailer, he replied, “Its coming soon i promise #wewantkalanktrailer.”




Kalank will mark the return of Alia and Varun's hit pairing for the fourth time after Student of the Year (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). It will also see the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after 21 years. Madhuri was roped in Kalank as a replacement for Sridevi, who had an untimely death in February 2018.

