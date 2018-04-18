English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya
The film is being directed by Abhishek Varman who has previously directed Alia in 2 States opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Alia-Varun. It also marks the return of 90s popular onscreen pair Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
Image: Twitter/Dharma Productions
Trust Karan Johar to bring you grandeur in Hindi cinema whenever possible. Dharma Productions in collaboration with Fox Star Hindi and NGE Productions has decided to excite the fans with an epic star cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in one film. Titled Kalank, the film is touted as a drama of epic proportion and looking at the star-cast, there are no doubts about that.
The official handle of Dharma Productions tweeted the announcement poster of the film.
Stoked about working with a star-studded cast, Alia tweeted, "KALANK- an EPIC DRAMA! So so sooo excited to be working with these phenomenal beautiful actors!!! Directed by my dearest friend #AbhishekVarman 🙌 Next year.. here we come.."
The film is being directed by Abhishek Varman who has previously directed Alia in 2 States opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Alia-Varun. It also marks the return of 90s popular onscreen pair Madhuri and Sanjay who mesmerised fans with their chemistry in films like Saajan, Khalnayak among others.
The fils is set to releases on April 19, 2019.
