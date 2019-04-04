English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
Shah Rukh Khan was to originally play the role that Varun Dhawan now essays in the upcoming epic drama 'Kalank'.
Image: Twitter
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says he received words of encouragement from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was to originally play the role that he now essays in the upcoming epic drama Kalank.
There have been reports that the character of Zafar, played by Varun in the film, was earlier offered to Shah Rukh.
Asked if he had any word with Shah Rukh regarding the same, Varun told the media here on Wednesday: "Obviously, I did not speak to him on how I should approach the role but I was surely aware of the fact that Shah Rukh sir was approached earlier to play the role, and who all were the other cast members at that time.
"Karan (Karan Johar who has now produced the film) was supposed to direct the film and Mr. Yash Johar was producing it."
When Varun met Shah Rukh last week, he spoke to him about Kalank.
"He saw the teaser of the film. When I asked his opinion on the teaser, he had some good things to say about the film. When I specifically asked about my presence in the film, he said, 'Good to see you are working hard and these are roles that will get you closer to the audience'," Varun said.
The actor was present along with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu and Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of the film, directed by Abhishek Varman. The film will release on April 17.
