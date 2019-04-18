English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank is Biggest Opener in Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Career, Earns Rs 21.6 Crores on Day 1
Kalank has turned out to be the biggest opener of 2019 so far.
Image: Twitter
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have worked hard for Kalank, carrying the film on their shoulders. It seems the film is reaping benefits for them in return. Releasing on Wednesday, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Varun and Alia, earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1.
Not only that, the film is also the biggest opener of 2019 so far, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Thanks to the immense hype around the film and a midweek holiday, the film received a massive response at the box office. Taran posted a comparison of opening figures of previous films, like Kesari and Gully Boy, that did well at the box office this year.
Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing. Their last film together, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, collected Rs 12.25 crore on the first day of the release. The film is expected to have a successful run at the box office over the extended weekend.
Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, and is directed by Abhishek Varman. The film opened to mostly negative reviews. CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand called it too 'designed', leaving very little room for the characters to breathe.
Read his review here: Kalank Movie Review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film is Tiring and Heartbreaking
Follow @News18Movies for more
#Kalank starts with a bang... Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*... Plexes terrific... Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total... Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019
Top *Opening Day* biz - 2019...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019
1. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]
2. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]
3. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]
4. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr
Note: Hindi films. ₹ 10 cr+ openers included in the list.
India biz.#Kalank is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia to date.
