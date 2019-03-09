This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
Karan Johar has also announced that the first teaser of the film will be released on March 12.
Image courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Confirming the news, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and informed that the film will have a five-day extended weekend. He wrote, "IT'S FINAL... #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]... Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend... Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019." (sic)
IT'S FINAL... #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]... Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend... Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Karan Johar also announced that the first teaser of the film will be released on March 12. "The world of #Kalank will come alive. Teaser out on Tuesday, 12th March," he captioned the video sharing the news on social media.
The world of #Kalank will come alive. Teaser out on Tuesday, 12th March!@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/Vtplh64raz— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 9, 2019
On Thursday, the director-producer introduced the men Kalank. He released poster featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur as Balraj Chaudhry, Zafar and Dev Chaudhary.
View this post on Instagram
A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Presenting Dev Chaudhry. @adityaroykapur #MenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson
View this post on Instagram
The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry. @duttsanjay #MenOfKalank #Kalank @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson
On International Women's Day, Karan Johar is unveiling posters of the female star cast. Madhuri Dixit will be seen as Bahaar Begum, Alia as Roop and Sonakshi as Satya Chaudhary.
View this post on Instagram
Enchanting, ethereal & timeless. The true ‘Begum’ of hearts, Bahaar! @madhuridixitnene #WomenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson
There is still much mystery surrounding the film and the only details that are available relate to the fact that it a period drama. But as posters are releasing there are a few things that can be collated from them.
Kalank will mark the reunion of Alia and Varun for the fourth time after Student of the Year (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). It will also see the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together after 21 years. Notably, Madhuri was roped in for the film as a replacement for Sridevi, after an untimely death of the actress in February 2018.
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
- Dhoni and Jadeja Produce a Stunning Run Out to Dismiss Maxwell in 3rd ODI
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Similarities with Naomi Campbell
-
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s