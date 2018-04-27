English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank: Madhuri Joins Alia and Varun on Sets of KJo's Film. Here's What She Has to Say
"Kalank" will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Madhuri Dixit
After completing the shoot of song Paisa Yeh Paisa in Total Dhamal, Madhuri Dixit-Nene has joined actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on the sets of Karan Johar's upcoming production Kalank. The project marks second collaboration between Dixit and KJo after Marathi film Bucket List, which is yet to be released.
In a statement to IANS, the actor said, "I am excited to start the shoot for 'Kalank' today. It's my second association with Karan Johar after 'Bucket List' and it's been a lovely journey so far. Can't wait to begin this one."
Kalank will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit the theatres on April 19 next year.
The film is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios.
Meanwhile, Dixit is also looking into her first production 15th August.
