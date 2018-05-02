English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's Role Revealed in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan Starrer
"Kalank" will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has recently begun the shoot of Karan Johar's upcoming production Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, will reportedly play the role of a dance teacher in the movie. If a report in Mid-day is to be believed, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will be seen teaching some moves to Alia and Kiara Advani in the film.
As per the report, a source revealed, "Madhuri who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani’s character. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role.”
The report also stated that Madhuri and Alia might also feature in a dance number together for which they will start rehearsing in a month’s time.
Kalank will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit the theatres on April 19 next year. The film is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios
