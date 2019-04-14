SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, 'Kalank' will release on April 17, amidst much anticipation.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Loading...
Kalank's Aira Gaira is out and Kriti Sanon is the dancing queen in the latest track that was released on Saturday evening. With vocals from Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi, the new song, featuring a ravishing Kriti, is sure to make way into the hearts of fans. The music to the upbeat, dance track is composed by Pritam.

Shot in a lit locale, the song opens with Zafar (Varun Dhawan) dragging a shy Dev (Aditya Roy Kapur) into his backyard. What appears to be an innocent entry to the world of revelry on behalf of Dev, soon turns into a dance-off between the two characters, trying to woo the lady with their charm and dancing skills. Kriti is dressed in a stunning purple lehenga, while Varun and Aditya are dressed in a green and a black kurta, respectively.

Backed by a plethora of background dancers, the two men, alongside Kriti, light up the evening celebrations with their killer dance moves and breathtaking charm. Kriti also seems to be the fulcrum of friendship between the two romeos, who go all out in trying to win her heart.

Check out Aira Gaira music video here:



Dharma Productions' Kalank comprises of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun, Aditya and Sonakshi Sinha. The Abhishek Varman directorial is an epic romance drama set in the 1940s. Kalank will release on April 17, amidst much anticipation.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram