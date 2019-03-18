Kalank New Song Released, Jr NTR Not Likely to Host Bigg Boss Telugu

The nation is mourning the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. After battling a pancreatic ailment for over a year, the former defence minister died on Sunday. In the wake of his demise, the second poster launch event of upcoming film PM Narendra Modi was postponed.As a treat for fans, the team of Kalank released the first song of the film titled, 'Ghar More Pardesiya', features a dance face off between Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in the backdrop of Ramleela.Elsewhere, the rumour mills suggest that Jr NTR is not going to host the Telugu version of Bigg Boss in the next season. All this and more in today's entertainment news wrap.The second poster launch event of upcoming film PM Narendra Modi was postponed in the wake of demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. BJP President Amit Shah was scheduled to unveil the new poster on Monday in the capital. No new date has been announced for the poster launch yet.After overwhelming the film going community with the teaser and multiple character posters of Kalank, filmmaker Karan Johar has released the first song from the film titled Ghar More Pardesia. The video song is shot in a grand set, with a lot of hues to overwhelm our senses. In the video, Alia as Roop joins Madhuri Dixit who plays Begum Bahar in a graceful jugalbandi.Jr NTR was the host of the first season and was believed to be one of the major reasons behind the show's better TRPs. He passed the baton to Nani for the second season. As per reports, the actor is not going to host the Telugu version of Bigg Boss in the next season as he is currently working in SS Rajamouli's, for his next film RRR.Manoj Pahwa has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category at News18 Reel Awards 2019. Speaking to News18, he said, "We weren’t expecting the kind of response that Mulk got. That it got made at all was a big achievement in itself. It is very important that more and more people come out to watch good films. These days, people decide by just watching the promo if they’d watch that film in the theatre or not."Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the talk of the town. Around the time when the two began shooting for the film, Love Aaj Kal 2 pictures and videos of the two from the film sets are making their way to social media. First, a video supposedly showing the two of them kissing went viral and, now, a new clip of the two actors riding a bike is making rounds on the Internet.