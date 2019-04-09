Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role

To prepare for her look and diction in the pre-Partition drama Kalank, actor Alia Bhatt turned to classic films such as Mughal-E-Azam, Umrao Jaan and hit Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai.Alia said her director, Abhishek Varman told her to watch the show, which featured her Kapoor & Sons co-star Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed."I watched a lot of old films like 'Mughal-E-Azam' and 'Umrao Jaan' to get an understanding of grace and body language. (And) I had to clean my Hindi as I am speaking Urdu (in the film). Abhishek asked me to watch 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'. The character of the girl in the show is very much how Roop will deal with the situation," she told PTI.Sanam Saeed who plays the lead role in the drama responded to Alia Bhatt's revelation saying she was "tickled pink". "@aliaa08 if this isn't made up news, I'm tickled pink. Best wishes," The 34-year-old actor tweeted sharing a link to the story.The Pakistani actor featured as the independent minded, pragmatic Kashaf Murtaza opposite Fawad's entitled, suave Zaroon Junaid in the show. How the two polar opposite protagonists grow to love each other as life partners while dealing with class and ideological differences is the story."Zindagi Gulzar Hai", aired on Pakistani channel Hum TV from 2012 to 2013, also emerged a huge hit in India when it premiered on Zindagi channel in 2014.Meanwhile, Kalank which is set to release on April 17, has an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.