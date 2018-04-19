GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kalank Shoot Begins: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan Update Fans On Social Media

Being directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated for an April release next year. The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalank Shoot Begins: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan Update Fans On Social Media
Image: Instagram/ Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt
Post the big announcement that has sent the movie lovers into a frenzy, the shooting of filmmaker Karan Johar's next production venture Kalank has begun. The actors took to Twitter to share photos from day one and updated their fans and followers about the new beginning.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene shared that she has just finished the shooting of Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor and has now arrived at Kalan set for the look test. "Just finished my shoot with Anil Kapoor and Indra Kumar on the sets of 'Total Dhamaal' and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of 'Kalank' with Karan Johar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can't wait for you to see both films!" she wrote.




Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the glory of his last release October, shared a photograph of Karan Johar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala posing with the film's clapboard. "It begins. 'Kalank'," he wrote alongside the image.




The actor also shared a photograph early morning when he was on the way to the film set.

kalank2

Alia Bhatt, who considers KJo to be her mentor, also shared a photograph of Karan, Sajid and Varun's father David Dhawan. "The men in red and black. Day 1 of 'Kalank' calls for a visit to set from the three most important people! What a way to begin the film!" she tweeted.




He also shared a story of his co-actors Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur being all set for the shoot.

kalank1

Being directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated for an April release next year. The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You