'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt

'Kalank' is a period drama set in 1940s India, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Updated:March 18, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Image courtesy: Madhuri Dixit/ Twitter
After overwhelming the film going community with the teaser and multiple character posters of Kalank, filmmaker Karan Johar has released the first song from the film titled Ghar More Pardesia. Alia Bhatt had shared a video glimpse from the song yesterday, building up to its release today.

The video song is shot in a grand set, with a lot of hues to overwhelm our senses. At times it feels like the extras are preparing to enact a play scene. We see Varun Dhawan's character Zafar, dressed in a grey dhoti and red kurta. Alia's character Roop is dressed in a white lehenga who is seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit.

The song opens with Alia and Varun entering a well decorated city, all set to host a celebration of Ramleela. Mesmerised by the grand celebration, she is elated to watch the actors playing different characters from Ramayan. Following the streets, she enters a premise where Madhuri is in the midst of her dancing and singing session. Effortlessly, Roop joins Begum Bahar and the two hit a thrilling face off.



When the teaser of Kalank had released, there was an inkling as to a likely romantic relationship developing between Varun and Alia's characters from the film.

Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s India. Self-admittedly, Kalank was Karan’s father Yash Johar’s dream project. Apart from Alia and Varun, the film stars the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman. Kalank will hit the theatres on April 17.

