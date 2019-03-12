LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Kalank' Teaser: Karan Johar does A Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Grand Sets and Intense Emotions

The teaser of Kalank was released today, unveiling the lead characters Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutta, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a grand setting.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Image courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
After piquing the interest of the audience with multiple character posters and photographs from the sets, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally released the much-anticipated teaser of Kalank, featuring the stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, on the official YouTube channel of FoxStar Hindi. Kalank is produced by Karan and directed by Abhishek Varman.

Karan Johar tweeted the teaser, revealing the world of Kalank for the first time. The teaser shows grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery. Madhuri is back to doing what she does best - mesmerising everyone with her graceful moves, while Sonakshi and Alia are seen in glimpses from emotional scenes.

The two-minute clip features the entire cast of the film in a 1940s set up. Sanjay plays the role of Baldev Chaudhry, an ageing patriarch.




With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie so far.

Kalank will mark the return of Sanjay and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). Kalank will release on April 17.
