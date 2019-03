Kalank Teaser Launch: Sonakshi Sinha Has the Perfect Response to a Sexist Question, Read Here

"Hopefully, a time will come when such questions will not pop up any more," said Sonakshi Sinha at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Kalank when a reporter asked the Kalank team about the thought behind introducing the female characters first in the teaser.Kalank, featuring the stellar cast of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur, showcases its women in regal finery.Director-producer Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the project under his banner Dharma productions, also weighed in saying, Madhuri, Sonakshi and Alia are all playing pivotal roles in his multi-starrer production."We are brought into this world by women. I am raised by strong women and I would say that these three women characters are the heart, soul and spine of 'Kalank'. So, their strength, beauty and intellect (is something) men could never match up," Karan added.With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie so far.Kalank will mark the return of Sanjay and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun and Alia for a fourth time after Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Kalank will release on April 17.Follow @News18Movies for more