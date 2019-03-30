LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Narrate the Pain of Love and Heartbreak

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Although a day late, Kalank's title track, titled 'Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai' was released on Saturday, featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan predominantly in the song. Other than the two, the song also gives us a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha along with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

With spectacular visuals and bordering the genre of Sufi, the song highlights the feelings of love and longing. It goes on to narrate the pain of not being able to accept one's love and the heartbreak following it.



Sung by Arijit Singh, the soundtrack is composed by Pritam. Intially, the song was said to release on Friday but given some unexpected glitch, it was postponed to Saturday.

Apologising for the same, Karan Johar tweeted, "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank."




Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s India. Self-admittedly, Kalank was Karan’s father Yash Johar’s dream project. Apart from Alia and Varun, the film stars the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman. Kalank will hit the theatres on April 17.
