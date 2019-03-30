English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Narrate the Pain of Love and Heartbreak
Although a day late, Kalank's title track, titled 'Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai' was released on Saturday, featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan predominantly in the song.
Although a day late, Kalank's title track, titled 'Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai' was released on Saturday, featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan predominantly in the song.
Loading...
Although a day late, Kalank's title track, titled 'Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai' was released on Saturday, featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan predominantly in the song. Other than the two, the song also gives us a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha along with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
With spectacular visuals and bordering the genre of Sufi, the song highlights the feelings of love and longing. It goes on to narrate the pain of not being able to accept one's love and the heartbreak following it.
Sung by Arijit Singh, the soundtrack is composed by Pritam. Intially, the song was said to release on Friday but given some unexpected glitch, it was postponed to Saturday.
Apologising for the same, Karan Johar tweeted, "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank."
Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s India. Self-admittedly, Kalank was Karan’s father Yash Johar’s dream project. Apart from Alia and Varun, the film stars the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman. Kalank will hit the theatres on April 17.
With spectacular visuals and bordering the genre of Sufi, the song highlights the feelings of love and longing. It goes on to narrate the pain of not being able to accept one's love and the heartbreak following it.
Sung by Arijit Singh, the soundtrack is composed by Pritam. Intially, the song was said to release on Friday but given some unexpected glitch, it was postponed to Saturday.
Apologising for the same, Karan Johar tweeted, "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank."
We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2019
Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s India. Self-admittedly, Kalank was Karan’s father Yash Johar’s dream project. Apart from Alia and Varun, the film stars the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman. Kalank will hit the theatres on April 17.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Come Together for Luv Ranjan’s Next? Deets Inside
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results