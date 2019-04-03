LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kalank Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s Film Appears a Tragic Love Story

'Kalank' is romantic period-drama set during pre-independence India. The film will release on April 17.

Updated:April 3, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Ever since the first look of the characters from Kalank was unveiled, audiences have waited with bated breath to get an official trailer of the much-awaited romance-drama film, set in pre-independence India. Dharma Productions have now released the official trailer of Kalank, and it looks grand to say the least. The trailer launch event was attended by the entire cast of Kalank, which included Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The trailer opens with introducing the leading cast of the film, in a sequence of images, as a poignant yet self-affirming voice over of Alia's character Roop plays in the background, leading us into the film's tragic tone. Roop is married off to Dev (Aditya). Dev seemingly regrets the decision, but accommodates her into his life, Sonakshi, his wife, still beside him.

Next, Varun as Zafar meets Roop in a marketplace and things go for a spin. Zafar and Roop fall in love quickly and are both steadfast about their decision to be with each other. Will Roop's love for Zafar lead to detrimental effects for both of them or will their love conquer hatred between communities and trump the class divide is what forms Kalank's story.

Interestingly, in the final scene of the trailer, Alia, Varun and Aditya recreate Kalank's version of the iconic train scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film will rely on its star-studded cast to deliver the drama it promises in the trailer.

There are also a couple of special appearances by Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in the film.

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will release on April 17.

Check out Kalank trailer here:



