Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt
A file photo of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit (Youtube)
Tha announcement of Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer project Kalank has left the fans excited. Apart from seeing the likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur on screen, it is the on-screen reunion of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt that is eagerly awaited by all. The popular onscreen pair shared a crackling chemistry in the 90s with films like Thandedaar, Saajan, and Khalnayak and now after almost 25 years, they are going to share the screen space again.
The actors were rumoured to be dating each other at the peak of their careers but Dutt's involvement in 1993 Mumbai blast case didn't let the relationship take any serious turn. While Sanjay has been vocal about admiring Madhuri in public, the actress has kept her distance from the rumours. So what actually made her sign up for the role opposite Sanjay? Well, according to Pinkvilla, Madhuri agreed to be a part of the movie because there were no close-up scenes written between the two.
Earlier, Sridevi was signed up for the part but after her untimely demise, Madhuri stepped in.
Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is being touted as an epic drama and is all set to release on Apil 19, 2019.
