Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with Avengers Endgame

Despite releasing on an extended weekend, Kalank has managed to earn only Rs 66.03 crores till Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with Avengers Endgame
Despite releasing on an extended weekend, Kalank has managed to earn only Rs 66.03 crores till Sunday.
Loading...
The midweek release date and an extended weekend hasn't managed to work wonders for Karan Johar's ambitious project Kalank. Despite the Good Friday weekend, the film could earn only Rs 66.03 crores in the first five days of its release. The collections are supposed to decline in the weekdays, before Avengers: Endgame releases on Friday, which could be the final nail on the coffin.

The hype around the last film in the Infinity Saga is such that most theatres have already sold out tickets and fans are scrambling to book seats for a show in the first weekend of its release. Trade analysts are predicting that the Marvel film's release will be a huge hit to Kalank's box office run, with a reduction in showtimes.

Despite becoming the biggest opener of 2019 so far, earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1, Kalank's box office revenue was on a steady decline with each passing day. The film earned only Rs 11.6 crore on Friday, Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.63 crores on Sunday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.




He also compared Kalank's first weekend numbers with other non-Friday releases like Kesari and Gully Boy, which released on Thursdays.




Besides being the biggest opener of 2019, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing. Their last film together, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, collected Rs 12.25 crore on the first day of the release.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram