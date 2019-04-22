Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with Avengers Endgame

#Kalank is rejected... Has a lacklustre *extended* opening weekend... Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays... Arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 11.63 cr. Total: ₹ 66.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

EXTENDED Opening Weekend...

⭐️ #Kesari: ₹ 78.07 cr / 3600 screens / Thu to Sun biz

⭐️ #GullyBoy: ₹ 72.45 cr / 3350 screens / Thu to Sun biz

⭐️ #Kalank: ₹ 66.03 cr / 4000 screens / Wed to Sun biz

Note: ⭐️ #TotalDhamaal [traditional Fri-Sun release]: ₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

The midweek release date and an extended weekend hasn't managed to work wonders for Karan Johar's ambitious project Kalank. Despite the Good Friday weekend, the film could earn only Rs 66.03 crores in the first five days of its release. The collections are supposed to decline in the weekdays, before Avengers: Endgame releases on Friday, which could be the final nail on the coffin.The hype around the last film in the Infinity Saga is such that most theatres have already sold out tickets and fans are scrambling to book seats for a show in the first weekend of its release. Trade analysts are predicting that the Marvel film's release will be a huge hit to Kalank's box office run, with a reduction in showtimes.Despite becoming the biggest opener of 2019 so far, earning Rs 21.6 crores on Day 1, Kalank's box office revenue was on a steady decline with each passing day. The film earned only Rs 11.6 crore on Friday, Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.63 crores on Sunday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.He also compared Kalank's first weekend numbers with other non-Friday releases like Kesari and Gully Boy, which released on Thursdays.Besides being the biggest opener of 2019, the film has become the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kalank is also the highest opener for the Alia-Varun pairing. Their last film together, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, collected Rs 12.25 crore on the first day of the release.