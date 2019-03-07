'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest
'Kalank' boasts of a sterling cast, with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt playing lead roles.
Image: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Well, laying much speculation to rest, Karan, along with the post, has also unveiled the first look of Kalank that boasts of a sterling cast, with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt playing lead roles. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman (2 States).
Karan took to Instagram to share the post and asked fans to stay tuned for more details on Thursday. His post about Kalank included a photograph of a woman and man in a boat, surrounded by large flowers in a lake, in what can be termed as a picturesque setting. The woman is dressed in all white while the man rows the boat. Their faces are however not visible.
Karan wrote, “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK."
During a recent fan interaction, when a fan asked Varun to release the film’s trailer, he replied, “Its coming soon i promise #wewantkalanktrailer.”
Kalank will mark the return of Alia and Varun's hit pairing for the fourth time after Student of the Year (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). It will also see the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after 21 years. Madhuri was roped in Kalank as a replacement for Sridevi, who had an untimely death in February 2018.
