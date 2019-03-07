'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest

View this post on Instagram

A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK