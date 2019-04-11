LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Years Ago

Meghna Naidu got married to Portugese tennis player Luis Miguel Reis. She opened up about keeping her marriage a secret from people.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 11, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Years Ago
Image: Meghna Naidu/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Meghna Naidu, who became an overnight sensation with her appearance in the hit remix version of Kaliyon Ka Chaman almost two decades ago, took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm her 'secret marriage' to tennis player Luis Miguel Reis.

"And here is the big news. For all those who knew about our wedding, Thank you for respecting our privacy... And for all those who dont know or had a doubt here is some news,” she wrote on Twitter, confirming media reports about her marriage.




The couple had gotten married in Mumbai on December 25, 2016, following a courtship of six years. Meghna explained the reasons for keeping her marriage, with Portugese tennis player Luis Miguel Reis, under the wraps for two years in an interaction with Bombay Times.

"Luis and I were happy enjoying the ‘no-attention’ phase after marriage. We didn’t feel anything was amiss as long as my family and friends knew about it. Also, I am not a huge fan of big weddings. My wedding happened exactly the way I had dreamed."

Meghna met Luis 21 years ago on a tennis court. They were introduced by her father. The two dated briefly but soon grew apart.

Meghna revealed, "He is 10 years older than me and he must have thought that I was too young and maybe, unsure about the relationship. He reconnected with me on social media eight years ago and we got together again. My parents were extremely happy when I told them that I am dating Luis. The first thing they said was that he is a great guy," she told the newspaper.

After her sizzling Kaliyon ka chaman debut in 2000, Meghna Naidu bagged some movies such as Hawas, Mashookaand Rain: The Terror within but without any box-office success.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram