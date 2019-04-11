English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Years Ago
Meghna Naidu got married to Portugese tennis player Luis Miguel Reis. She opened up about keeping her marriage a secret from people.
Image: Meghna Naidu/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Meghna Naidu, who became an overnight sensation with her appearance in the hit remix version of Kaliyon Ka Chaman almost two decades ago, took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm her 'secret marriage' to tennis player Luis Miguel Reis.
"And here is the big news. For all those who knew about our wedding, Thank you for respecting our privacy... And for all those who dont know or had a doubt here is some news,” she wrote on Twitter, confirming media reports about her marriage.
The couple had gotten married in Mumbai on December 25, 2016, following a courtship of six years. Meghna explained the reasons for keeping her marriage, with Portugese tennis player Luis Miguel Reis, under the wraps for two years in an interaction with Bombay Times.
"Luis and I were happy enjoying the ‘no-attention’ phase after marriage. We didn’t feel anything was amiss as long as my family and friends knew about it. Also, I am not a huge fan of big weddings. My wedding happened exactly the way I had dreamed."
Meghna met Luis 21 years ago on a tennis court. They were introduced by her father. The two dated briefly but soon grew apart.
Meghna revealed, "He is 10 years older than me and he must have thought that I was too young and maybe, unsure about the relationship. He reconnected with me on social media eight years ago and we got together again. My parents were extremely happy when I told them that I am dating Luis. The first thing they said was that he is a great guy," she told the newspaper.
After her sizzling Kaliyon ka chaman debut in 2000, Meghna Naidu bagged some movies such as Hawas, Mashookaand Rain: The Terror within but without any box-office success.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"And here is the big news. For all those who knew about our wedding, Thank you for respecting our privacy... And for all those who dont know or had a doubt here is some news,” she wrote on Twitter, confirming media reports about her marriage.
And here is the big news 😍😍😍— Meghna Naidu (@megnaidu) April 11, 2019
For all those who knew about our wedding, Thank you for respecting our privacy... And for all those who dont know or had a doubt here is some news !!!
❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ig0zczUrjY
The couple had gotten married in Mumbai on December 25, 2016, following a courtship of six years. Meghna explained the reasons for keeping her marriage, with Portugese tennis player Luis Miguel Reis, under the wraps for two years in an interaction with Bombay Times.
"Luis and I were happy enjoying the ‘no-attention’ phase after marriage. We didn’t feel anything was amiss as long as my family and friends knew about it. Also, I am not a huge fan of big weddings. My wedding happened exactly the way I had dreamed."
Meghna met Luis 21 years ago on a tennis court. They were introduced by her father. The two dated briefly but soon grew apart.
Meghna revealed, "He is 10 years older than me and he must have thought that I was too young and maybe, unsure about the relationship. He reconnected with me on social media eight years ago and we got together again. My parents were extremely happy when I told them that I am dating Luis. The first thing they said was that he is a great guy," she told the newspaper.
After her sizzling Kaliyon ka chaman debut in 2000, Meghna Naidu bagged some movies such as Hawas, Mashookaand Rain: The Terror within but without any box-office success.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results