English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalki Koechlin: As a Small Pawn in a Vast Sea of Chess Players, It’s Hard to Make Your Bit Count
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven will start streaming on Amazon Prime from March 8.
Image: Special Arrangement
Loading...
Kalki Koechlin may have established herself as an actor of merit, but as a "small pawn in a sea of other chess players", she feels the pressure to make her drop count. The actor, who broke out with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D a decade ago, says making a mark in the industry is always difficult.
"Pressure to do good work is always there. The pressure of being one small pawn in such a vast sea of other chess players. You've got to try and make your bit count, it's always hard," Kalki told PTI.
Though she has consistently gained praise for her work in films like Margarita with a Straw, Waiting and the recent Gully Boy, the actor says finding a well-written role is always a challenge. "It's one of my constant complaints. To find interesting characters that have layers to them is difficult. They are few and far in between. It's an amazing feeling for an actor when you do get such roles."
Kalki will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's original Made In Heaven, created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The web series is directed by Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.
Talking about it, she said, "It's not just one narrative. You have to follow all the characters. Especially in commercial cinema, we have a tendency to have the 'hero-heroine' in focus. But within a more extended storyline like in this show, you get to see all the characters.”
The 35-year-old actress says there are different combinations that come into play that makes her choose a script. "Sometimes I've loved my character but not the script and even the opposite. It's all about where you are in life and what you want to do," she said.
Kalki says she loved exploring the complexity of her character, Faiza Naqvi, a friend to Sobhita Dhulipala's lead role of a wedding planner. "I didn't read the story. I only read my part and loved it. It was interesting how throughout the series you get a chance to see this person, through the therapy sessions she undergoes, how she's crumbling. It was a pretty complex character to play," she said.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Made In Heaven will start streaming on March 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Pressure to do good work is always there. The pressure of being one small pawn in such a vast sea of other chess players. You've got to try and make your bit count, it's always hard," Kalki told PTI.
Though she has consistently gained praise for her work in films like Margarita with a Straw, Waiting and the recent Gully Boy, the actor says finding a well-written role is always a challenge. "It's one of my constant complaints. To find interesting characters that have layers to them is difficult. They are few and far in between. It's an amazing feeling for an actor when you do get such roles."
Kalki will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's original Made In Heaven, created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The web series is directed by Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.
Talking about it, she said, "It's not just one narrative. You have to follow all the characters. Especially in commercial cinema, we have a tendency to have the 'hero-heroine' in focus. But within a more extended storyline like in this show, you get to see all the characters.”
The 35-year-old actress says there are different combinations that come into play that makes her choose a script. "Sometimes I've loved my character but not the script and even the opposite. It's all about where you are in life and what you want to do," she said.
Kalki says she loved exploring the complexity of her character, Faiza Naqvi, a friend to Sobhita Dhulipala's lead role of a wedding planner. "I didn't read the story. I only read my part and loved it. It was interesting how throughout the series you get a chance to see this person, through the therapy sessions she undergoes, how she's crumbling. It was a pretty complex character to play," she said.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Made In Heaven will start streaming on March 8.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Faiza, she’ll keep you guessing #MadeInHeaven @primevideoin @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @nityamehra19 @excelmovies @tigerbabyindia @alankrita601 @p_n_a_i_r @kalkikanmani @jimsarbhforreal @arjun__mathur @sobhitad @shashank.arora @raghuvanshishivani
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana To Play A Cop in Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15', First Look Unveiled
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: Daenerys, Jon, Bran and Arya are Ready to Battle With the Dead
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- The Sharp RoBoHon Smartphone Concept is Incredibly Creepy And Yet Very Cute
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results