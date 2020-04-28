Kalki Koechlin Embraces Motherhood with a Portuguese Lullaby for Her Baby Girl

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is busy living her motherhood to the fullest with her newborn. With a lockdown in effect, the Sacred Games star can dedicate all her time to the little one, without any distraction. In fact, her latest Instagram post is all about adorable moments with baby Sappho.







In an online video shared on Instagram, we can see Kalki playing the ukulele while singing a Portuguese lullaby to her baby girl. She can be heard singing Nessa Rua to the little munchkin who is listening to her mommy attentively.







"Nessa Rua – this is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series Smoke. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song," she captioned the video.











The Indian web series Smoke, released in 2018, featured Kalki in the role of Tara. The series also starred Jim Sarbh, Mandira Bedi, Gulshan Devaiah and the late artist Tom Alter.







This is not the first time when we spotted Kalki communicating to her baby through a lullaby. She earlier sang an African lullaby and also shared a video on Instagram.







"O lele – Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab," she captioned the video.











The Dev D actress welcomed her baby daughter with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in February this year. She was earlier married to director Anurag Kashyap but split their ways in 2015 due to some differences.