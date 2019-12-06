Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photoshoot, See Pics

Kalki has shared a glimpse of her pregnant belly from a magazine photoshoot. Radhika Apte expressed her happiness with a heart emoji.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 6, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photoshoot, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Kalki Koechlin

Actor Kalki Koechlin, who is now a mom-to-be, has discussed extensively about her pregnancy and how she initially reacted to the news. Now, the actress has shared a glimpse of her pregnant belly from a magazine photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “It’s my job to represent myself and let my work speak for me.”

Actor and colleague Radhika Apte came forward to support Kalki with a heart emoji. She also shared some other pictures from the photoshoot.

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, the Shanghai actress had spoken about dealing with the media after the baby’s arrival.

“I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata.”

“I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance,” she added.

