Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photoshoot, See Pics
Kalki has shared a glimpse of her pregnant belly from a magazine photoshoot. Radhika Apte expressed her happiness with a heart emoji.
Image: Instagram/Kalki Koechlin
Actor Kalki Koechlin, who is now a mom-to-be, has discussed extensively about her pregnancy and how she initially reacted to the news. Now, the actress has shared a glimpse of her pregnant belly from a magazine photoshoot.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “It’s my job to represent myself and let my work speak for me.”
Actor and colleague Radhika Apte came forward to support Kalki with a heart emoji. She also shared some other pictures from the photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
Grazia Cover December. On redefining beauty and embracing change. Wearing: Ribbed midi dress, Marks & Spencer (@marksandspencerindia); embroidered sheer blouse, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna (@rohitgandhirahulkhanna); diamond encrusted pendant, The Line (@thelinehq) at Le Mill (@lemill) Photographs: Tarun Vishwa Fashion Director: @pashamalwani HMU: @angelinajoseph Words: @tanya.91 Fashion Interns: Simran Jagdale (@thelittlemisswhoops), Shivangi Pradhan (@shivangi_pradhan) @dove #ShowUs #DoveIndia #RealBeauty #BeautyInclusivity #BeautyStandards #KalkiKoechlin #CoverStar #GraziaDecember2019 #GraziaXDove
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @graziaindia • • • • • • “It took me a while to realise that my identity is Indian, and the colour of my skin doesn’t matter,” says actress Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani). . . On Kalki: Lace bra (@hunkemollerindia); applique jacket (@pankajandnidhi); gold and pearl earrings (@thelinehq at @lemill) Photographs: Tarun Vishwa Fashion Director: @pashamalwani HMU: @angelinajoseph Words: @tanya.91 . #ShowUs #ComingSoon #DigitalCover @dove #DoveIndia #RealBeauty #BeautyInclusivity #BeautyStandards
In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, the Shanghai actress had spoken about dealing with the media after the baby’s arrival.
“I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata.”
“I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance,” she added.
