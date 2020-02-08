Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl

Kalki (36) reportedly delivered on Friday evening and as per sources its a baby girl.

Updated:February 8, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl
Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin had been sharing inspiring pregnancy posts on social media all throughout her maternity cycle and now there are reports that the actress has given birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted pregnancy pics of Kalki and claimed that she gave birth to a baby girl on Friday evening. A report in navbharattimes.com also claims that Kalki's first child is a baby girl.

Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg is an Israeli classical pianist. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years. In September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

If reports are to be believed, Kalki herself was born through the process of water birthing and hence decided to give birth to her little one in a similar way. The actress has also reportedly decided the name of her child. The name is such that it works for both male and female gender.

On the work front, Kalki's latest is the ZEE5 original web series Bhram. The actress, who recently made her Tamil film debut with "Nerkonda Paarvai", is currently prepping for another web series.

(With inputs from IANS)

