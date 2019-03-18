English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalki Koechlin: Intimate Scenes Need to Be Choreographed, They Can’t Be Improvised on the Spot
Kalki Koechlin says much like dance and action sequences, intimate scenes should also be previously choreographed so that each actor knows every movement of the performance.
Image: Twitter/Kalki Koechlin
Loading...
National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin, who has observed a behavioural change among men after the prominence of #MeToo movement in India, says workshops ahead of performing any intimate scene is important.
"Intimacy workshops were important because like every dance and action sequences are previously choreographed and each actor knows every movement of the performance, an intimate scene is also choreographed. It is not improvised on the spot," she added.
The #MeToo movement has changed the film industry Kalki told IANS. "Of course, there is a change. I would say, consciousness has been created."
Citing an example, she said, "Right after the #MeToo movement took off, I was doing a play where my director was a male, and he sent two pages write-up on how we all should behave at the rehearsal space."
She had an "intimacy rehearsal" where she interacted with her co-actors and asked for permission on "how we will touch each other in an intimate scene".
Kalki has earlier addressed drug addiction and drug mafia in the film Candyflip and her web series Smoke. Directed by Shanawaz NK and produced by Balasubramanyam TC and Surendra K Hegde, Candyflip released on Netflix.
Talking about it, she said, "It happened to one of the friends of our film’s director. That fellow took a lot of drugs and then his mind just flipped, it lost control. It was quite a moving story and it shows the sea of confusion."
"I do not think only youngsters are suffering from addiction, I have seen middle-aged people also going through the addiction of alcohol and other things. The concept of addiction is when an individual gets into a loop of a habit that he/she cannot come out of," she said.
"Empathy and re-telling the story from our perspective might just change people's mind-set towards those who are suffering. They are no different from an individual who is addicted to work... it is only wise to humanise the person who is suffering instead of humiliating. That is the way we change our society," said Kalki.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Intimacy workshops were important because like every dance and action sequences are previously choreographed and each actor knows every movement of the performance, an intimate scene is also choreographed. It is not improvised on the spot," she added.
The #MeToo movement has changed the film industry Kalki told IANS. "Of course, there is a change. I would say, consciousness has been created."
Citing an example, she said, "Right after the #MeToo movement took off, I was doing a play where my director was a male, and he sent two pages write-up on how we all should behave at the rehearsal space."
She had an "intimacy rehearsal" where she interacted with her co-actors and asked for permission on "how we will touch each other in an intimate scene".
Kalki has earlier addressed drug addiction and drug mafia in the film Candyflip and her web series Smoke. Directed by Shanawaz NK and produced by Balasubramanyam TC and Surendra K Hegde, Candyflip released on Netflix.
Talking about it, she said, "It happened to one of the friends of our film’s director. That fellow took a lot of drugs and then his mind just flipped, it lost control. It was quite a moving story and it shows the sea of confusion."
"I do not think only youngsters are suffering from addiction, I have seen middle-aged people also going through the addiction of alcohol and other things. The concept of addiction is when an individual gets into a loop of a habit that he/she cannot come out of," she said.
"Empathy and re-telling the story from our perspective might just change people's mind-set towards those who are suffering. They are no different from an individual who is addicted to work... it is only wise to humanise the person who is suffering instead of humiliating. That is the way we change our society," said Kalki.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JK Rowling Describes Dumbledore and Grindelwald's 'Incredibly Intense' Love Relationship
- PUBG Addiction: Two Die in Maharashtra After Being Hit by Train While Playing The Battle Royale Game
- Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- Canada Transport Minister Says Won't Ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results