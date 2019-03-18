LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin: Intimate Scenes Need to Be Choreographed, They Can’t Be Improvised on the Spot

Kalki Koechlin says much like dance and action sequences, intimate scenes should also be previously choreographed so that each actor knows every movement of the performance.

IANS

Updated:March 18, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalki Koechlin: Intimate Scenes Need to Be Choreographed, They Can’t Be Improvised on the Spot
Image: Twitter/Kalki Koechlin
Loading...
National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin, who has observed a behavioural change among men after the prominence of #MeToo movement in India, says workshops ahead of performing any intimate scene is important.

"Intimacy workshops were important because like every dance and action sequences are previously choreographed and each actor knows every movement of the performance, an intimate scene is also choreographed. It is not improvised on the spot," she added. 

The #MeToo movement has changed the film industry Kalki told IANS. "Of course, there is a change. I would say, consciousness has been created."

Citing an example, she said, "Right after the #MeToo movement took off, I was doing a play where my director was a male, and he sent two pages write-up on how we all should behave at the rehearsal space."

She had an "intimacy rehearsal" where she interacted with her co-actors and asked for permission on "how we will touch each other in an intimate scene".

Kalki has earlier addressed drug addiction and drug mafia in the film Candyflip and her web series Smoke. Directed by Shanawaz NK and produced by Balasubramanyam TC and Surendra K Hegde, Candyflip released on Netflix.

Talking about it, she said, "It happened to one of the friends of our film’s director. That fellow took a lot of drugs and then his mind just flipped, it lost control. It was quite a moving story and it shows the sea of confusion." 

"I do not think only youngsters are suffering from addiction, I have seen middle-aged people also going through the addiction of alcohol and other things. The concept of addiction is when an individual gets into a loop of a habit that he/she cannot come out of," she said.

"Empathy and re-telling the story from our perspective might just change people's mind-set towards those who are suffering. They are no different from an individual who is addicted to work... it is only wise to humanise the person who is suffering instead of humiliating. That is the way we change our society," said Kalki.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram