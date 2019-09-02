Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Makes Relationship with Rumoured Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-Official

On Sunday, Kalki Koechlin posted a picture of Guy Hershberg kissing her on the cheek at a seaside location, seemingly confirming their relationship.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kalki Koechlin Makes Relationship with Rumoured Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-Official
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Kalki Koechlin seemed to make her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-official on Sunday by posting an intimate picture of the two by the sea. Speculation about their rumoured relationship had been doing on the rounds for a while, and it seems the Sacred Games 2 actress finally decided to confirm the rumours for her fans and followers.

On Sunday, she posted the photo of Guy kissing her on the cheek, with the caption, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." The post got a lot of love and likes from fellow actresses like Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tilottama Shome.

View this post on Instagram

It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Guy has popped up on Kalki's feed earlier too. Lat month, she had put out a post with him where they were seen enjoying a sushi meal together. Two days back she also posted a photo of him to wish him on his birthday.

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two have collaborated on several films together, including Dev D. The pair tied the knot in April 2011 after almost two years of dating and divorced in 2015.

Kalki and Anurag continue to be good friends. Recently, they collaborated for Netflix's Sacred Games 2. She even shared a picture with her ex-husband on Instagram and captioned it saying, "Two deviants on the sets of #SacredGamesS2."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram