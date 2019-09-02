Kalki Koechlin Makes Relationship with Rumoured Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-Official

Kalki Koechlin seemed to make her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-official on Sunday by posting an intimate picture of the two by the sea. Speculation about their rumoured relationship had been doing on the rounds for a while, and it seems the Sacred Games 2 actress finally decided to confirm the rumours for her fans and followers.

On Sunday, she posted the photo of Guy kissing her on the cheek, with the caption, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." The post got a lot of love and likes from fellow actresses like Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tilottama Shome.

Guy has popped up on Kalki's feed earlier too. Lat month, she had put out a post with him where they were seen enjoying a sushi meal together. Two days back she also posted a photo of him to wish him on his birthday.

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two have collaborated on several films together, including Dev D. The pair tied the knot in April 2011 after almost two years of dating and divorced in 2015.

Kalki and Anurag continue to be good friends. Recently, they collaborated for Netflix's Sacred Games 2. She even shared a picture with her ex-husband on Instagram and captioned it saying, "Two deviants on the sets of #SacredGamesS2."

