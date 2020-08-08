Kalki Koechlin Marks Six Months of Breastfeeding Daughter Sappho with This Endearing Post

Kalki Koechlin has been enjoying motherhood and keeps sharing delightful glimpses with her little bundle of joy. Kalki welcomed her first child, Sappho with partner Guy Hershberg on February 7.

On Saturday, she celebrated yet another special moment by sharing a heart captivating photograph on social media. On August 8, Kalki marks six months of breastfeeding and it is all things love.

Sharing the moment, she wrote on Instagram, “6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew Happy breastfeeding week to all those who've trudged through this rough and beautiful road#breastfeedingweek#breastfeedingmom#bondingtime#24sevenmilkbar#hanginthere(sic.)”

Kalki spent the lockdown serenading melodious tunes to her baby girl. A while back she shared a beautiful picture with her baby girl saying she loves the job of being a mother. In the frame, we see doe-eyed Sappho sitting for a meal on her mom’s lap. Sappho looked utterly cute with a priceless expression on her face. Kalki wrote, “Favorite munchkin#Sappho#motherhood#lovethisjob@guyhershberg”

On the professional front, Kalki was seen in the Indian psychedelic thriller, CandyFlip. The film was directed by debutante Shanawaz NK and released on OTT platform in February 2019. The film also starred Prakash Raj and Gulshan Devaiah in important roles. The shooting of her upcoming film, Scholarship is yet to be completed. The film also features Konkona Sen Sharma in a pivotal role.