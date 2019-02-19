English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalki Koechlin on Alia Bhatt: I Admire Her a Lot, She’s Doing a Lot of Out of the Box Stuff
Kalki Koechlin will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven and the second season of Sacred Games.
Image: Special Arrangement
Despite hers being a small role, Kalki Koechlin has packed quite a punch in her character of music student Sky in Zoya Akhtar’s latest film Gully Boy.
The film also stars Alia Bhatt, with whom Koechlin has worked for the first time. Talking about her experience of working with Bhatt, she told India Today, “I have only one scene with Alia, where she is pretty violent with me. I admire her a lot as an actor, and she is doing a lot of the out-of-the-box stuff."
Known for being vocal about women rights, Koechlin says she has never faced sexual harassment in Bollywood. "My stance on feminism is quite solid and transparent. I have a big Fuck off sign on my forehead, so no I haven’t faced it. But what I do see is that there is a lot of casual sexism. That happens when someone makes fun of your body. I’ve experienced that. But I’ve been very clear about my stand from the start, so I haven’t had anything dramatic happen to me."
Though she is an outsider, Koechlin says unlike Kangana Ranaut, she has never felt targeted or ganged up against by the insiders. "I haven’t felt targeted. I have been welcomed in this industry. But of course, it’s easier for someone from a starry background to get connections. That kind of nepotism happens all over the world. There is no denying that it exists,” she said.
“But at least in my case, no one has ganged up against me. I’ve made alternative choices. When I did Margerita with a Straw, people were like 'Paagal hai kya? This won’t work for you'. There is this pressure to conform, but that isn’t targeting," she added.
Meanwhile, she will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven and the second season of Sacred Games.
