Kalki Koechlin Opens up About Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap's Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Kalki Koechlin recently surprised fans when she revealed that she was five months pregnant with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The actress had also revealed that she has been aiming for a water birth stating that the process is known to be less traumatizing for the mother and the child. Now, in a recent interview, the actress spoke about her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap reaction when he heard the news.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror Kalki said, "He’s just welcomed me to the parents’ club and told me to call if I need anything. Seeing Aaliyah (Anurag’s daughter) growing up and my own brother Oriel too, I’ve already got a glimpse into this role of a lifetime."

Gearing up for the baby she revealed that both her and Guy have picked names for their child for both genders. Currently, she is coping with her pregnancy better than the earlier months. Talking about it she said, "God, the first three months were terrible! I have developed so much respect for all the mothers out there who work or have to go through all this without emotional support. The second trimester is fun. I have the energy to work-out and I am cheerful at work. The kicks are amazing. Feels like there’s a little footballer in there!"

Preparing for the physical requirements of the pregnancy, Kalki is also getting ready for motherhood. Talking about her preparation, she said, "It’s too early to speak of motherhood, but I can say that pregnancy wakes you up. It heightens your awareness physical through your sense of smell, taste, breath and body awareness. Mentally, it guides you to not retaliate but respond in stressful situations. It is an emotional state of daily discovery and excitement which outweighs the ups and downs of mood swings. Let’s see what the third trimester brings."

Kalki Koechlin's baby is expected sometime around December or early January.

