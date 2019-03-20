Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More
Kalki Koechlin was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Amazon Prime Video's drama series 'Made In Heaven'.
"I started going for auditions, I'd even carry an extra pair of clothes everywhere. But it was hard. I got many rejections and was typecast. After countless tries I finally got my first role in DevD But that wasn't enough to guarantee more work. For 2 years I had no offers. But I didn't give up, I kept writing and acting in my own plays and in 2011 I had 4 movie releases."
Kalki also touched upon her separation with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and how she dealt with the negative publicity after they parted ways. She said, "The struggles never really end. When my ex-husband and I separated, I had to deal with the rumours. Every time I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask how my life was post-divorce, how was I handling my career and balancing it? Even concerned neighbours would ask my parents such questions. But I chose to ignore it."
Kalki also reminisced about the time when she realised that she wanted to pursue acting as a profession. She claimed, "As the years went by, I realised I wanted to be an actor and went abroad to study. To sustain myself, I worked as a waitress and taught in schools while trying to juggle plays. Once I knew I was ready, I moved back home."
Kalki's latest project is a collaboration with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven. In the drama series, she plays the role of Faiza, a victim of domestic abuse. For all her struggle with limelight and fame, Kalki has won a National Award for her work as Laila in Margarita with a Straw (2015).
