LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More

Kalki Koechlin was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Amazon Prime Video's drama series 'Made In Heaven'.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More
Image: Special Arrangement
Loading...
Kalki Koechlin's repertoire of films include several unconventional roles that only a few actresses in Bollywood could have pulled off (cue Dev D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Margarita With a Straw among others). However, her journey in Bollywood has not been a smooth sailing. Kalki, in a piece for Humans Of Bombay, spoke about her journey in the Indian film industry, while touching on issues like dealing with struggle, being typecast and more.

"I started going for auditions, I'd even carry an extra pair of clothes everywhere. But it was hard. I got many rejections and was typecast. After countless tries I finally got my first role in DevD But that wasn't enough to guarantee more work. For 2 years I had no offers. But I didn't give up, I kept writing and acting in my own plays and in 2011 I had 4 movie releases."

Kalki also touched upon her separation with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and how she dealt with the negative publicity after they parted ways. She said, "The struggles never really end. When my ex-husband and I separated, I had to deal with the rumours. Every time I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask how my life was post-divorce, how was I handling my career and balancing it? Even concerned neighbours would ask my parents such questions. But I chose to ignore it."

Kalki also reminisced about the time when she realised that she wanted to pursue acting as a profession. She claimed, "As the years went by, I realised I wanted to be an actor and went abroad to study. To sustain myself, I worked as a waitress and taught in schools while trying to juggle plays. Once I knew I was ready, I moved back home."

Kalki's latest project is a collaboration with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven. In the drama series, she plays the role of Faiza, a victim of domestic abuse. For all her struggle with limelight and fame, Kalki has won a National Award for her work as Laila in Margarita with a Straw (2015).

See her complete post here:

View this post on Instagram

“My father hitchhiked from France to India & while he was living here, he met my mother. When they started a family, they were very much the locals of the city. My father taught hang gliding, while my mom taught French. I had an amazing childhood. For the most part, I was never aware that I was ‘white’. I didn’t feel like an outsider until much later. As I grew up, I noticed the difference. When I was a teenager, my friends & I would go on trips to the beach & people would approach me to buy drugs. I also had a nagging fear that I was being hit on because people thought I didn’t follow Indian customs. So I’d be extra nice with the aunties–make sure they knew I was just like my friends. As the years went by I realised I wanted to be an actor & went abroad to study. To sustain myself, I worked as a waitress & taught in schools while trying to juggle plays. Once I knew I was ready–I moved back home. I started going for auditions, I’d even carry an extra pair of clothes everywhere. But it was hard. I got many rejections & was typecast. After countless tries I finally got my first role in DevD! But that wasn’t enough to guarantee more work. For 2 years I had no offers. But I didn’t give up, I kept writing & acting in my own plays. And in 2011 I had 4 movie releases! The struggles never really end. When my ex-husband & I separated, I had to deal with the rumors. Everytime I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask how my life was post-divorce, how was I handling my career & balancing it? Even concerned neighbours would ask my parents such questions. But I chose to ignore it. So through all of this, I’ve learnt that the struggle is on-going. It can find you anywhere. But life goes on, you think it’s the end of the world just because something terrible happens, but you know you can deal with it. It will pass and tomorrow it will take care of itself! But it's amazing what you can get through! You sleep it off & begin again.” —- HoB with Amazon Prime Video India brings to you the real stories of people which showcase the good, the bad and the ugly – all that is a part of the chaos of life, through their new show #MadeInHeaven

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on



Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram