Kalki Koechlin Reveals Anurag Kashyap's Reaction to Her Pregnancy, Kapil Sharma Mimics Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kalki Koechlin recently surprised fans when she revealed that she was five months pregnant. The actress also said that she has been aiming for a water-birth stating that the process is known to be less traumatizing for the mother and the child. Now, in a recent interview, the actress spoke about her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's reaction when he heard the news.

On Tuesday, Kapil took to Instagram to share a video of himself wearing a turban and imitating Sidhu. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Mohattarma Archana, main do liney kehna chahta hoon 'Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap, meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap'.”

Much anticipated Joker had a pre-release in India and was out in Theaters on Wednesday. Giving 3/5 stars to the film, Rohit Vats of News18 wrote in his review, "Phoenix is one person standing tall amidst all the chaos and totally determined to make Joker an enjoyable ride. It’s his show and a possible ticket to the Oscar podium."

Siddharth Anand's War is winning big in the arena of advance bookings. If advance ticket sales reports are to be believed then War may turn out to be one of the biggest Bollywood openers of the year.

Seems like things have really turned sour for Nach Baliye 9 former contestants Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria. First, the couple participated in the dance reality show and got eliminated due to Faisal's injury. Post their elimination, reports of their breakup started doing rounds and a fallout was indeed confirmed by Muskaan, who also reacted to reports of Faisal cheating on her with his Chandragupta Maurya co-actor Sneha Wagh.

Bigg Boss 13 claimed to be fast track season and abiding by the same, the reality show had its very first nomination on day two. The contestants were introduced to the nomination for eviction on the very second episode. Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Devoleena, Rashami, Shefali, Koena and Dalljiett were nominated for eviction.

