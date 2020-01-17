Kalki Koechlin Reveals Her Family's Reaction On Having A Baby Out Of Wedlock

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first baby with her partner Guy Hershberg, opened up about her parent's reaction of having a baby out of wedlock on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want.

Talking about her initial reaction when Kalki found out she was pregnant, she said, “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in.”

Kalki also revealed that it was unexpected and had plans for a child one or two years down the line. "Definitely, it was unexpected, but we both felt like we want to go with it,” she said.

On having a baby out of wedlock, the actress said that both of their families are unconventional in this sense and her mother does not want her to rush with a second marriage before being sure about it. Talking about the same, she said, "They (the families) are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. My mother is like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ Because I have already been divorced once. So she wasn’t in a big hurry.”

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in 2011 but announced their separation in 2013 and were legally divorced in 2015.

On plans of settling down with her partner Guy, she said, “Honestly, it’s not like we’re against marriage. We do want to get married. It’s just the time hasn’t come yet. I think it should be a conscious decision when we are both happy to do it and when we can do it in a not rushed way.”

