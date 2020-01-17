Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Reveals Her Family's Reaction On Having A Baby Out Of Wedlock

Actress Kalki Koechlin revealed that it was unexpected and had plans for a child one or two years down the line.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalki Koechlin Reveals Her Family's Reaction On Having A Baby Out Of Wedlock
Actress Kalki Koechlin revealed that it was unexpected and had plans for a child one or two years down the line.

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first baby with her partner Guy Hershberg, opened up about her parent's reaction of having a baby out of wedlock on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want.

Talking about her initial reaction when Kalki found out she was pregnant, she said, “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in.”

Kalki also revealed that it was unexpected and had plans for a child one or two years down the line. "Definitely, it was unexpected, but we both felt like we want to go with it,” she said.

On having a baby out of wedlock, the actress said that both of their families are unconventional in this sense and her mother does not want her to rush with a second marriage before being sure about it. Talking about the same, she said, "They (the families) are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. My mother is like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ Because I have already been divorced once. So she wasn’t in a big hurry.”

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in 2011 but announced their separation in 2013 and were legally divorced in 2015.

On plans of settling down with her partner Guy, she said, “Honestly, it’s not like we’re against marriage. We do want to get married. It’s just the time hasn’t come yet. I think it should be a conscious decision when we are both happy to do it and when we can do it in a not rushed way.”

Watch the episode here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram